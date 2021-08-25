Trending designs to inspire you
Designed several typographic compositions. And hope this typographic collection could be used as a mood board for your inspiration.
This time I recreated a vintage fruit crate.
Vintage fruit crate graphics, a great source of typographic inspiration.
Started in Illustrator. There was some interplay between Illustrator and Photoshop, and it was in Photoshop that I did the finishing up.
But first of all, my intention was to create a type treatment.
Check out more on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103827133/Love
Создал коллекцию из шрифтовых композиций. И надеюсь, что эта коллекция может быть использована в качестве доски настроения для вашего вдохновения.