Michael

Vintage fruit crate

Michael
Michael
  • Save
Vintage fruit crate vintage fruit crate vintage graphics vintage typographic posters billboard visualdesign typetreatment typographic
Download color palette

Designed several typographic compositions. And hope this typographic collection could be used as a mood board for your inspiration.
This time I recreated a vintage fruit crate.
Vintage fruit crate graphics, a great source of typographic inspiration.
Started in Illustrator. There was some interplay between Illustrator and Photoshop, and it was in Photoshop that I did the finishing up.
But first of all, my intention was to create a type treatment.

Check out more on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103827133/Love

Создал коллекцию из шрифтовых композиций. И надеюсь, что эта коллекция может быть использована в качестве доски настроения для вашего вдохновения.

Michael
Michael

More by Michael

View profile
    • Like