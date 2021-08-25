Designed several typographic compositions. And hope this typographic collection could be used as a mood board for your inspiration.

This time I recreated a vintage fruit crate.

Vintage fruit crate graphics, a great source of typographic inspiration.

Started in Illustrator. There was some interplay between Illustrator and Photoshop, and it was in Photoshop that I did the finishing up.

But first of all, my intention was to create a type treatment.

Создал коллекцию из шрифтовых композиций. И надеюсь, что эта коллекция может быть использована в качестве доски настроения для вашего вдохновения.