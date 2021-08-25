Fashion Forecasting FW 21/22

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a personal Fashion forecasting for the Fall/Winter season 2021/22 "Bold shapes and colours" which takes inspiration from the Nathalie Du Pasquier's works.
The garments of the collection are characterized by geometric grid prints, bold shapes, soft lines and colors in warm tones such as orange up to beige, taupe and green.
The collection is unisex and imagines versatile garments combining functionality with trend.