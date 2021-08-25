Penguiny7

Car UI Concept/HMI/车载界面设计

Penguiny7
Penguiny7
  • Save
Car UI Concept/HMI/车载界面设计 scene design car scene dashboard design dash board car dashboard data visualization background system hmi car ui concept ux vector branding drribble app ui design
Download color palette

Hi Folks!Nice to meet you！
Today I created a car interface.
What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Penguiny7
Thank you for your love and attention！
-----------------------
More excellent works please pay attention to
@penguiny7@3MiD

Penguiny7
Penguiny7

More by Penguiny7

View profile
    • Like