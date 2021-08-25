Floriano
anubi

UI/UX design & promo intro of Paydot - Saas product concept.

Floriano
anubi
Floriano for anubi
Hire Us
  • Save
UI/UX design & promo intro of Paydot - Saas product concept. web landing interaction uiux ipad logo dribbble product design inspiration motion graphics animation uxdesign payment saas uidesign ux ui
UI/UX design & promo intro of Paydot - Saas product concept. web landing interaction uiux ipad logo dribbble product design inspiration motion graphics animation uxdesign payment saas uidesign ux ui
UI/UX design & promo intro of Paydot - Saas product concept. web landing interaction uiux ipad logo dribbble product design inspiration motion graphics animation uxdesign payment saas uidesign ux ui
UI/UX design & promo intro of Paydot - Saas product concept. web landing interaction uiux ipad logo dribbble product design inspiration motion graphics animation uxdesign payment saas uidesign ux ui
Download color palette
  1. payot_intro_dribbble.mp4
  2. 1-Dribbble.jpg
  3. 2-Dribbble.jpg
  4. 3-Dribbble.jpg
  5. 4-Dribbble.jpg

Paydot is a Saas product concept. Enjoy the promo video and don't forget to turn up the volume 🔊 You'd love the UI elements, colors and the overall design behind it ✨

Are you ready to build and promote your next Saas with us?
Contact us at hello@anubi.io
Our Social Accounts
Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn

anubi
anubi
Hello 👋 We are a Creative Studio based in Italy.
Hire Us

More by anubi

View profile
    • Like