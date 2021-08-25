Rami Chibani

Calculator UI design for the 100 day UI challenge

Calculator UI design for the 100 day UI challenge branding graphic design ui
simple as in the title , UI design of a calculator app for the 3rd day of the challenge .
i'm just amazed how UI design is really vast and can be explained for a single simple idea into thousands of shapes and forms
still in the begining and hoping for more
#DailyUI #003

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
