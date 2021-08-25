Olga Mielkina
App for kids with autism - Ben le Koala

We have recently announced about the next screens of the application, which has been created in cooperation with NGO SIGNES DE SENS - here it is!

In the attached animation you will find login screen, library screen with educational video materials and tips for parents, child's profile screen with progress monitoring and a lot more. We have done our best to make the app accessible and friendly for parents and kids.

What do you think about it? Let us know! ❤️

Quick reminder:
SIGNES DE SENS makes society more accessible to people with sensory, cognitive or mental disabilities (deaf, blind, autistic, intellectually handicapped, DYS etc.) that are often invisible. The Stepwise team uses their knowledge and skills to help with this great project.

Stay tuned and keep up to date 😉
