Julia Bulatova

Day 011 - Flash Message

Julia Bulatova
Julia Bulatova
  • Save
Day 011 - Flash Message day011 dailyui daily100
Download color palette

Day 11/100 of Daily UI Challenge.

Design a Flash Message with both the outcome for an error and success. Is it for a sign up form? A download/upload message? (As always, it's up to you!)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Julia Bulatova
Julia Bulatova

More by Julia Bulatova

View profile
    • Like