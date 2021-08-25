Trending designs to inspire you
Vaccine Mobile Apps UI Design 👨⚕️
.
Another shot in August😊✨
This shot was made for design challenge. And the challenge is over. Upgrade every shot by improving and practicing.
.
Let me know your thought and give me support by pressing 'L' ❤
Thanks!
.
Find me on :
Instagram:🌐https://www.instagram.com/amikagst
Behance: 🎨https://www.behance.net/amirahmi
Email: 📩rahmiagustin22@gmail.com