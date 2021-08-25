Trending designs to inspire you
Clain is a crypto compliance and analytics company at the forefront of crypto security.
Website:
https://clain.io/
When creating the website for Clain, we knew that it should not be complicated in any way, from the design to the overall UI. The main concern of their service is security, so when people search for a security system they want to get right down to the point, there shouldn’t be any room for confusion. That’s why we opted for a minimalistic design, with lots of open space so that the most important information is clearly visible. Likewise, the animations and interactive elements are subtle. They never interfere with the presentation of information, yet they convey the feeling that things are in motion and constantly working in the background, just like Clain’s systems.
The website features large, single-colored blocks that divide specific information into digestible pieces, most of the blocks being white to conform to typical business websites. With the addition of color we further solidified the branding of Clain, using predominantly two hues of blue which signify security, loyalty and stability. We added small details with red dots, which help emphasize graphic elements, drive animations and give individuality to the icons. The graphics proved to be quite effective at communicating the needed information, so we decided not to include any photos on the website.
Like what we do? Have a project that you’re working on?
We are available for collaboration, so feel free to contact us at hello@holographik.co
Stay up to date with everything HOLOGRAPHIK®:
