Gouache Vegetable Food Illustration Educational Poster for children. Hand painted colorful vegetables illustrated are cauliflower, carrot, fennel, cucumber, corn, tomato, radish, eggplant, avocado, mushrooms, peas, and brocoli. Vegatables are endearing, cute and funny with their little eyes and smiles. They also look ymmuy with their bright yet delicate colors. Perfect to help children eat their vegetables. This would look lovely as a children's wall art poster.