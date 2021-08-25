Elena Comte

Gouache Vegetable Food Illustration

Elena Comte
Elena Comte
  • Save
Gouache Vegetable Food Illustration garden carrot cucumber avocado mushroom corn tomato childrens illustration brocoli cauliflower fennel eggplant radish vegetables illustration vegetables food for kids food watercolor painting food painting food art food illustration
Gouache Vegetable Food Illustration garden carrot cucumber avocado mushroom corn tomato childrens illustration brocoli cauliflower fennel eggplant radish vegetables illustration vegetables food for kids food watercolor painting food painting food art food illustration
Download color palette
  1. ElenaComtePortfolio23.jpeg
  2. ElenaComtePortfolio24.JPG

Gouache Vegetable Food Illustration Educational Poster for children. Hand painted colorful vegetables illustrated are cauliflower, carrot, fennel, cucumber, corn, tomato, radish, eggplant, avocado, mushrooms, peas, and brocoli. Vegatables are endearing, cute and funny with their little eyes and smiles. They also look ymmuy with their bright yet delicate colors. Perfect to help children eat their vegetables. This would look lovely as a children's wall art poster.

Elena Comte
Elena Comte
Welcome!

More by Elena Comte

View profile
    • Like