Industry Insights: Nail The Interview

New industry insight launched on the Briefbox Blog!

Managed to land the interview of your dreams for a creative agency but not sure what you need to prepare for your interview as a designer or illustrator?

In our latest industry insight, we’ve put together a curated list of some of our best tips and tricks to ensure that you nail your interview and really impress your new directors along the way, including:

- How to butter up the agency
- How to select the right projects for your portfolio
- How to talk through projects
- How to present yourself
- What questions to ask and more!

Check it out LIVE on the blog below 👇👇👇

https://blog.briefbox.me/how-to-nail-your-design-or-illustration-interview/

