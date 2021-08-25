Portia Bhowmick

Music App UI Design

Portia Bhowmick
Portia Bhowmick
  • Save
Music App UI Design ui design ui app design user experience graphic design dark theme app design music user interface ux music app design music app ui uiux design adobe xd design design concept ui app
Download color palette

Hello music lovers 🎧

Take a look at a new design for music app ... Composing playlists and listening trendy tracks becomes even more enjoyable with our new app ...
Full Project
What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!
.
.
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Portia Bhowmick ❤️❤️
.

Catch me : portia.uiux@gmail.com
-----------------------
Visit 🔗 Behance
-----------------------
Let’s connect 🔗 LinkedIn

Portia Bhowmick
Portia Bhowmick

More by Portia Bhowmick

View profile
    • Like