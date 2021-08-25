Music App UI Design

Hello music lovers 🎧

Take a look at a new design for music app ... Composing playlists and listening trendy tracks becomes even more enjoyable with our new app ...

Full Project

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

.

.

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Portia Bhowmick ❤️❤️

.

Catch me : portia.uiux@gmail.com

-----------------------

Visit 🔗 Behance

-----------------------

Let’s connect 🔗 LinkedIn