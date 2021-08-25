Book App: real-time animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers 👋
Can you imagine your life without reading books? Neither do we. That's why you are definitely going to fall in love with our new book app concept!
This app helps turn reading from an occasional task into a full-blown habit. Craving for a real-life reading experience? Enjoy 😍
More works are on the way, follow us for further updates!
⚡️ EPAM Design Lviv
⚡️ Olena Kychun