Mave Landing Page

Hello! 👋 👻

New day, new shot 🔥

This time we designed a landing page as a part of a complex UX project for Mave. The idea behind Mave is to provide a platform for job seeking for sales people. And, an opportunity to hire talents for companies' sales teams.

Press L if you love it! ❤️

Have an idea for your next project?

Mail us at hello@geckodynamics.com

Our Website | Linkedin | Facebook