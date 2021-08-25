Robertas Liutikas

MailSweep logo

Robertas Liutikas
Robertas Liutikas
  • Save
MailSweep logo startup mailer logomark minimal color branding logodesign logotype mailsweep sweep mail logo gradient
Download color palette

Logo for Mailsweep startup
General idea - this is a email unsubscriber. It’s meant to help user to connect his mailbox (google, yahoo, AOL, outlook) and allow Mailsweep to scan repetitive email senders. The tool categorizes marketing emails by domains (Facebook, Amazon, groupon etc.) and allow person to mark senders with one click. He will be automatically unsubscribed from marked providers.

MailSweep full case study on behance: Behance

I am available for new projects!
📪 Email: robertas@kunasmag.lt
😀 Instagram: @89lr
💼 Full case studies on Behance: Behance

Robertas Liutikas
Robertas Liutikas

More by Robertas Liutikas

View profile
    • Like