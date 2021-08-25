MailSweep logo

Logo for Mailsweep startup

General idea - this is a email unsubscriber. It’s meant to help user to connect his mailbox (google, yahoo, AOL, outlook) and allow Mailsweep to scan repetitive email senders. The tool categorizes marketing emails by domains (Facebook, Amazon, groupon etc.) and allow person to mark senders with one click. He will be automatically unsubscribed from marked providers.

