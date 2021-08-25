Gem4me — UI Elements

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone!
In 2019, team and I worked on a user interface for the messenger that includes a mobile, web and desktop version and some auxiliary internal pages, such as a marketplace.
This is a page with user interface elements for Gem4me.
I will share a few more pictures from this project in the near feature.
Let us know on your thoughts and as always, we're ready to take new projects.
Just email us at 📧 hello@blinkagency.net
📌 Website | 🤙 Book a call
Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin