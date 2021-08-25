Anton Blinkov
Gem4me — UI Elements

Gem4me — UI Elements marketplace blinkagencynet chats profile app e-commence chat user inteface gem4me messenger desktop app blinkagency widget ui web app web interface product ui
Hello everyone!

In 2019, team and I worked on a user interface for the messenger that includes a mobile, web and desktop version and some auxiliary internal pages, such as a marketplace.

This is a page with user interface elements for Gem4me.

I will share a few more pictures from this project in the near feature.

Let us know on your thoughts and as always, we're ready to take new projects.

