Daily UI - Sign Up for Birdie

Daily UI - Sign Up for Birdie web graphic design typography branding ux design ui
Hi folks!

It is the first time I've shared my #DailyUI in Dribbble.

This Sign Up page is for Birdie, they provide a lot of lovely birds for pet collectors, and also help you create the most adorable bird room in the world! :)

I'll always be open if you will give me feedback or just say hi to me, Thank you!

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
