脾氣｜行書

脾氣｜行書 漢字 手書き文字 필기한자 chinese calligraphy
沒那麼簡單，
因為每個人都有他的脾氣...😅

✒ 筆： PILOT Custom 823 m尖
💦 墨：都彭 spring green

https://blog.ohyeah22.art/

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
