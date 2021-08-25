Daniel Avantasia

My Brand typography branding logo design
Creating this brand logo for my art & design entity is one thing I’m very happy I created and even more so, happier that I was able to come about something of this simplicity at a stage where my design-work was still very unstable . Really proud of this.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
