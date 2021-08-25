Hey Eyeryone!

Pawfect Buddies logo is designed for homeless pets (Cats and Dogs) online website. This website is specially designed for stray animals which have been abondon by the society. This website allows people to browse, donate, adopt stray animals and many other suitable ways/services to help them.

(This is my personal project)

If you want to get in touch with me, mail me at @surbhipanthari87@gmail.com

