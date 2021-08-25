Ramotion

Metaspark Draft Shapes Process

Our team has developed these draft shapes for our Metaspark partners.

The brand concept is revolving around three metaphors: a torch, Prometheus, and a spark. That directly connects with the MetaSpark product functionality, as it revolves around the systemization and organization of the tasks inside a remote team.

The screen that contains different draft shapes was heavily inspired and originated from the spark or some inner illuminating core. Our team wants to find the matching shape to the brand character while representing the same metaphor.

