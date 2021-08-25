花间麋鹿

AB test for Tencent-05 -dashboard

花间麋鹿
花间麋鹿
  • Save
AB test for Tencent-05 -dashboard branding 设计 dashboad ui
Download color palette

Hi guys 🏀,This is the project I did last year, and I will update it one after another, share your impressions in the comments 🙌Thank you

D12d4cc5d3ceda091f8dbcb1ce1b7fc9
Rebound of
AB test for Tencent-04 ，dashboard
By 花间麋鹿
View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
花间麋鹿
花间麋鹿

More by 花间麋鹿

View profile
    • Like