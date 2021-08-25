Sign Up Form: Daily UI 001

For my learning, I decided to create a sign-up page for a food delivery app called Turmeric. Turmeric aims to take orders from customers to various restaurants listed in the app and delivers as fast as 30 minutes.

I have not designed for delivery apps so this is a learning experience for me. A brand is always judged by its design at first glance hence this page needs to be aesthetic yet minimal and effective.

**Existing User Interface Heuristic & Comparative Analysis for Pizza Hut Delivery app:**

- Didn't have a sign-up form, directly starts with login & OTP (Flexibility and efficiency of use)

- Didn't have the option to go back a page (Visibility of system status and Error prevention)

**Aesthetic & Purpose:**

I thought an image that can make the user hungry with all its juicy colors would push a pixel ahead towards signing up to the app. The purpose of designing this is to encourage faster delivery of food at any time of the day with trust.

**UX Copy:**

For effective communication, the value a product is offering has to be clearly mentioned before considering steps ahead. Hence a UX Copy is used where it shows what you need to do(sign up) and Marketing Microcopy is used to show the value we are providing to them with our service(rewards).

**Layout**

The layout with a picture on the left and the form on the right side facilitates hierarchy from left to right and which aligns with the goals of the product, to serve people who don't find time to cook, get their food delivered on time, and is freshly made.

Please feel free to share your valuable feedback!