Character face animation after animation - Character animation

Hello Everyone,
Facial animation adds a lot to Character animation. Character animation is really fun & inspiring to learn. Looking forward to creating more animations with Joysticks 'n Sliders.
Thanks for the illustration & tutorial @Camp Keyframe
Press "L" if you love it.
__
