Calixa - Visual Design Exploration

Hi all ✌🏼
we're currently supporting Calixa to help them re-build their existing tool. Currently we're at the stage to explore multiple visual languages to find out which fits the best for the product and the companies vision.
We will share more insights in the future. 🙏🏼
Calixa connects to all the apps you use (eg Stripe, Segment, Zendesk, etc) and automatically creates a unified view of customers. You finally have one place to understand customers and take action.
