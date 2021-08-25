Jacob McCubbin

App Design "Hello"

An app design based around connecting and sharing languages with users across the world. If you would like to see more, please check out jacobmccubbin.myportfolio.com/hello-app-design.

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
