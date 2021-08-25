Alex Seciu

Acton Academy

Alex Seciu
Alex Seciu
Hire Me
  • Save
Acton Academy animal logo academy logo eagle badge logo bird logo shield logo eagle logo
Acton Academy animal logo academy logo eagle badge logo bird logo shield logo eagle logo
Acton Academy animal logo academy logo eagle badge logo bird logo shield logo eagle logo
Download color palette
  1. acton academy.jpg
  2. acton academy1.jpg
  3. acton academy2.jpg

Logo design for "Acton Academy" a Non-Traditional School

Alex Seciu
Alex Seciu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alex Seciu

View profile
    • Like