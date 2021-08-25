Touch App - UI/UX Design & Development

Hey Dribbler!

Touch is a brand new social media app commissioned to and designed by Radity. Touch's slogan is "meaningful connections". Touch lets the users engage in intellectual debates, share their talent and inspiration, and ask their community about anything!

Radity has taken the idea, conceptualized, and finalized the design in few design sprints. We wish the founding team of Touch success in the social media space. Radity engineering team is now developing the app and soon you will find Touch in App Store.



If you have a product idea like the Touch team, reach out to us. Let's make it happen together.

Love, Radity.