WMA Order Process

👋We're finishing series of shots for the Workshop Mechanic Tablet App, we showed you the light and dark modes, as well as an animation process of wireframes flowing into the UI, task manager, and system elements.
❤️Your feedback is very important and valuable to us. So, we'll be grateful if you can leave your thoughts in the comments section.
What we've been waiting for is about to happen! Well, can't say anything else, keep an eye for our social networks 👀
Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Facebook
📮We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at hello@equal.design