Logo Design for Banshee Tournament

Logo Design for Banshee Tournament tournament banshee gaming sc2 starcraft graphic design logo design branding design vector logo branding
  1. bansheetournament1.png
  2. bansheetournament3.png

I designed this logo for the Banshee Tournament, a minor StarCraft II tournament that is held weekly.

The design is based on the Banshee from the game, a tactical strike aircraft.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

Freelance Logo & Graphic Designer from Singapore
