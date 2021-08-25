Fedor Makatera
Fulcrum Rocks

Media captioning tool

Fedor Makatera
Fulcrum Rocks
Fedor Makatera for Fulcrum Rocks
Hire Us
  • Save
Media captioning tool media captioning tool applicaiton video tool montage subtitles app caption editor subtitles editor captions visual editor web video editor movie editor subtitles caption app interface ux design uiux web design
Media captioning tool media captioning tool applicaiton video tool montage subtitles app caption editor subtitles editor captions visual editor web video editor movie editor subtitles caption app interface ux design uiux web design
Media captioning tool media captioning tool applicaiton video tool montage subtitles app caption editor subtitles editor captions visual editor web video editor movie editor subtitles caption app interface ux design uiux web design
Download color palette
  1. 2560 1951dribbble q.png
  2. 2560 1950dribbble q.png
  3. 2560 1938dribbble q.png

Yoo, Dribbble!

Are you, guys, enjoying the last days of this summer? Cause I do & even have spent them fruitfully. I had some free time, so I decided to pack the designs we’ve created for Subbxi & share with you. So, what’s Subbxi? It’s like photoshop for subtitles inside which many users can cooperate & caption any movie in real-time. From the tech side, the tool has super complex architecture & resistant to highest loads. My goal was to create the design which will combine high functionality & still be stylish and user-friendly. Check the design and, hopefully, get your inspiration.

What do you think about design? Please share your feedback!
Made with love by Fulcrum
PS. Wanna create designs for your product?

Visit our website: https://fulcrum.rocks/
Drop a line at hello@fulcrum.rocks

Fulcrum Rocks
Fulcrum Rocks
Full-Cycle Design & Development Agency
Hire Us

More by Fulcrum Rocks

View profile
    • Like