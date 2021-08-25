Media captioning tool

Yoo, Dribbble!

Are you, guys, enjoying the last days of this summer? Cause I do & even have spent them fruitfully. I had some free time, so I decided to pack the designs we’ve created for Subbxi & share with you. So, what’s Subbxi? It’s like photoshop for subtitles inside which many users can cooperate & caption any movie in real-time. From the tech side, the tool has super complex architecture & resistant to highest loads. My goal was to create the design which will combine high functionality & still be stylish and user-friendly. Check the design and, hopefully, get your inspiration.

What do you think about design? Please share your feedback!

