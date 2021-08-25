Hien Doan

SAVE YOUR TEARS | THE WEEKND | ARIANA GRANDE

Hien Doan
Hien Doan
  • Save
SAVE YOUR TEARS | THE WEEKND | ARIANA GRANDE animation
Download color palette

Cause I love The Weeknd's music so much and I made this music video. I created, tell, draw and animate their song in my way. Hope you guys enjoy it.
Watch full project link bio: https://www.behance.net/gallery/125880163/SAVEYOURTEARS

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Hien Doan
Hien Doan

More by Hien Doan

View profile
    • Like