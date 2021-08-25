Trending designs to inspire you
To the amazing Dribbble community,
Today I would like to share the Your Advisor App concept. By the help of the app, users can easily contact financial advisors and get help in investment ideas and processes. Tried to make the app minimal yet funky so that the user finds it fun while understanding investment.
Thoughts, write us at hi@hiehq.com or Contact here
See our
Website | Instagram | Behance