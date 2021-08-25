Sagar Mahato
Sagar Mahato for HIE HQ
Your Advisor App best dribbble shot ux design uiux ui design fintech finance interaction design interaction prototyping motion graphics animation branding logo illustration design app ui minimal dribbble colors
Today I would like to share the Your Advisor App concept. By the help of the app, users can easily contact financial advisors and get help in investment ideas and processes. Tried to make the app minimal yet funky so that the user finds it fun while understanding investment.

