Redesign LANDING PAGE web cmlabs id

Hi Dribbblers,

I used figma to design this page.

This time I redesigned the CMLABS ID landing page website. I tried to make it look clean with more space and tried to use some matching dark colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback on color choice and element placement.

If you like what you see, don't forget to hit the ❤️ icon and follow me dribble and other social platforms for interesting content and tips.

My Instagram: @andini.ishmah

Connect With Me On LinkedIn: Geulis Juan Ishmah Andini

Follow Me on Twitter: @AndiniIshmah