Andini Ishmah

Redesign LANDING PAGE web cmlabs id

Andini Ishmah
Andini Ishmah
  • Save
Redesign LANDING PAGE web cmlabs id graphic design landingpage web ux ui illustration design
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers,
I used figma to design this page.

This time I redesigned the CMLABS ID landing page website. I tried to make it look clean with more space and tried to use some matching dark colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback on color choice and element placement.

If you like what you see, don't forget to hit the ❤️ icon and follow me dribble and other social platforms for interesting content and tips.

My Instagram: @andini.ishmah
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: Geulis Juan Ishmah Andini
Follow Me on Twitter: @AndiniIshmah

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Andini Ishmah
Andini Ishmah

More by Andini Ishmah

View profile
    • Like