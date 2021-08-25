Redesign LANDING PAGE web cmlabs id

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers,
I used figma to design this page.
This time I redesigned the CMLABS ID landing page website. I tried to make it look clean with more space and tried to use some matching dark colors for the design to make it look interesting.
Please share your feedback on color choice and element placement.
If you like what you see, don't forget to hit the ❤️ icon and follow me dribble and other social platforms for interesting content and tips.
My Instagram: @andini.ishmah
Connect With Me On LinkedIn: Geulis Juan Ishmah Andini
Follow Me on Twitter: @AndiniIshmah