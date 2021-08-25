Ivanna Kardash

Neobank Mobile App

Ivanna Kardash
Ivanna Kardash
Hire Me
  • Save
Neobank Mobile App bank account product design ux ui transactions bank card money transfer currency exchange fintech finance mobile banking neobank material design hig ios mobile app
Download color palette

When most neobank apps are rich in colors, I've tried to design an app with just one accent color. The less is more, you know. What do you think? Is it possible to create an easy-to-use app with a limited color palette?

Ivanna Kardash
Ivanna Kardash
UX/Product designer
Hire Me

More by Ivanna Kardash

View profile
    • Like