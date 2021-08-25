TT

Love Poster

Love Poster print emoji mobile colours rainbow sketch app illustration cute ui cartoon cart instagram ins graphic poster hand icon 3d
I love the poster about Anti-Bullying campaign "Create Don't Hate”， it was designed by @Leo Natsume，I tried to use vector software to achieve the 3D effect, so I used Sketch and taked 3 three hours.

Thanks for watching and hope you'll like it! Press"L"

Rebound of
Instagram Poster Official #1 | Create Don't Hate
By Leo Natsume
