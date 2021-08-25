Griffins caught the sun

Trending designs to inspire you
A lion cub holds a sphere with its paws, which in the Buddhist tradition is interpreted as tama - a treasure, a symbol of knowledge, carrying light into darkness and capable of fulfilling desires. Also Leo with a sphere is one of the most famous and powerful symbols of the Sun - the patron saint of life. The inspiration was a bank bridge with griffins in St. Petersburg.