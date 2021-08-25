Corporate Flyer/Poster Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This Product Flyer Template can be used for promoting your company, product, etc.
File features :
A4 Size (297×210 mm) + Bleed area
Adobe Illustrator (Vector file)
Adobe Photoshop (PSD file)
CMYK / 300 dpi
Very easy to edit text, color, and change images via smart objects.