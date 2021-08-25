Md Robiul Islam

Corporate Flyer/Poster Design

Md Robiul Islam
Md Robiul Islam
  • Save
Corporate Flyer/Poster Design multipurpose
Download color palette

This Product Flyer Template can be used for promoting your company, product, etc.

File features :
A4 Size (297×210 mm) + Bleed area
Adobe Illustrator (Vector file)
Adobe Photoshop (PSD file)
CMYK / 300 dpi
Very easy to edit text, color, and change images via smart objects.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Md Robiul Islam
Md Robiul Islam

More by Md Robiul Islam

View profile
    • Like