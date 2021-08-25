Strike - Law App

Hey guys! Check out this exciting project that we recently worked on.

The Concept of this app is to create a platform for Freelance Lawyers and Lawyers Company to make the account on this app and start giving consultation online or meet in person and start Earning Online. This App also provide a platform for the users to post their Case and get the Best Answers from the Top Lawyers in Free of Cost.

