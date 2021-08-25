Md Robiul Islam

Corporate Presentation Folder Design

Corporate Presentation Folder Design
Double-Sided Modern Presentation Folder Design with Business Card Slot & flap areas.

Easy to edit.
9.125 x 12.25 inches print dimension
CMYK color mode.
Print-ready
Illustrator AI, EPS & PDF.
Text editable
design with Different color

