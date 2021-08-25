Craft Furniture & Interior - Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Our friends at Nerx Digital - a full cycle design and development studio based in Southern Africa reached out for a collaboration on their recent project Craft Furniture & Interior - a luxurious interior design studio. The brief was simple they wanted everything Nash Furnitures & TV Sales isn't. It was a bit challenging but with a few calls back and forth we managed to come up with a functional identity that spoke to their target audience, without sacrificing the aesthetics. it has been a week full of progress above is what we have done as of now, more is to come.
I love how it rolled out at the end, the colors, structure and typography.
Let us know what you think 💬