A-Frame Signage | Good Vibes Experiment

Good Vibes Experiment is a student-led mental health campaign that encourages all of us to experiment with adding wellbeing-focused activities to our everyday lives. The goal is to help us develop the knowledge and skills necessary to improve, sustain or begin to repair and strengthen our mental health, all whilst having a bit of fun and connecting with each other.
Mango Chutney was tasked to create a fun, playful, carnivalesque brand with a slight mystical twist, to open up the conversation and reduce the stigma of mental health for students.
Check out the full case study
Our role: Graphic design, campaign creation, brand rollout, illustration, animation, event signage, motion design, promotional print collateral
Mango Chutney | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn