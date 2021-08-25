Mariusz Kunc

Plakat A3 / Print design

Plakat A3 / Print design lębork marketing photo coreldraw druk branding illustration layout brand printing digital poster plakat design print graphic design
Witajcie.

Jako, że lato to kolejny plakat jaki udało się zrealizować w ostatnim czasie. Tym razem na festyn rodzinny dla Tawęcina. Plakat oprócz prezentacji atrakcji ma także zachęcać do wykonania szczepienia.

