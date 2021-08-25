Tanya Myroniuk
Website Design: Landing page for mobile app Banka

Website Design: Landing page for mobile app Banka
Hi guys! 🦄
Hope you love fancy gradients as much as we like them.
Have you ever thought about changing the design of your credit card? After creating this shot — we started to think about it. We wish such stylish gradients on the credit cards become a reality, not only in graphic redactor.
What do you think about it? 🤔

