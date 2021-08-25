Website Design: Landing page for mobile app Banka

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys! 🦄
Hope you love fancy gradients as much as we like them.
Have you ever thought about changing the design of your credit card? After creating this shot — we started to think about it. We wish such stylish gradients on the credit cards become a reality, not only in graphic redactor.
What do you think about it? 🤔
Designer: Tanya🔥
Don’t forget to share your love [L] ❤️
〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️
Interest to work with us? Let's chat about your future unicorn! Select convenient time for a call here. Or write to hi@bravewings.io 🚀
