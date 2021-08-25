Nikita_Krushko

Teamwork

Nikita_Krushko
Nikita_Krushko
  • Save
Teamwork teamwork graphic design ui branding logo business person cartoon background design vector illustration
Download color palette

Teamwork of three young people

Nikita_Krushko
Nikita_Krushko

More by Nikita_Krushko

View profile
    • Like