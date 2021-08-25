Landin Page - eatRytte [Recipe Nutrition Calculator]

EatRytte - Meal Calorie Calculator, is a web application to create and print Nutrition Facts Tables from your recipes. It allows users to track the calorie intake with the calorie counter, scan food items using the barcode scanner, monitor progress over time using the progress chart, and more. Go check ⌁ https://eatrytte.com/

My Role :

- UI research

- Wireframing

- Moke Up designing (UI Designing)

- Monitoring UX development on web platform.

Tools Used