alfinas.id

vaccinez.id - vaccine landing page website

alfinas.id
alfinas.id
  • Save
vaccinez.id - vaccine landing page website uiux health vaccine landing page website ux design ui dark theme dark mode trend figma
Download color palette

Vaccinez.id is a digital platform that provides information about vaccines in Indonesia, while the services provided by Vaccinez.id include education about vaccines, checking the location of the nearest vaccine service.

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou !!

Also, if you like what you see and are interested in working with me, feel free to message me via Dribbble or email me at zohalalfinas@gmail.com

-------
Follow: LinkedIn | Github | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
alfinas.id
alfinas.id

More by alfinas.id

View profile
    • Like