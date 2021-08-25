Pexel_Graphics

Shopping Bag

Pexel_Graphics
Pexel_Graphics
  • Save
Shopping Bag cosmetic packaging box product label design branding graphic design shopping bag
Download color palette

If you want a template? Let me know.

~ Your Feedback is highly appreciated ! ~

Order on fiver : https://www.fiverr.com/pexel_graphics?up_rollout=true

Pexel_Graphics
Pexel_Graphics

More by Pexel_Graphics

View profile
    • Like