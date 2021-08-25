Keeper Finance App - Light

Hello people!

My second shot of the app about finances is the another version. The light version has few differences to the dark: the color of buttons and some pictures. This could be called as a clean version of the entrance screen to the app.

To remind:

This is the finance app with few modifications called "Keeper". There are three versions with its own unique functions: "Business Keeper", "Children Keeper", "Crypto Keeper". The main feature is the simple recording of incomes/outcomes in different spheres of life, that is very important and useful in real life.

I uploaded the entrance screens that underline the general design code of this app.

