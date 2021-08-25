studio&more

Grip's Elements 🎨

studio&more
studio&more
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. Grip_Visual03_Dribble.mp4
  2. Grip_Visual02_Dribble.mp4
  3. Grip_Visual01_Dribble.mp4

To create a complete graphic language for Grip’s website, we developed flat and abstract derivatives of the main visual. We took the materials, shapes and colors into the graphic world and created another layer of the graphic language.
A simpler version yet unique, which will be easily used for Grip's future needs.🎨

You can see Grip's case study on our website

👉🏼Follow us Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin

studio&more
studio&more
We are a visionary design studio
Hire Me

More by studio&more

View profile
    • Like