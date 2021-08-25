Grip's Elements 🎨

Trending designs to inspire you
To create a complete graphic language for Grip’s website, we developed flat and abstract derivatives of the main visual. We took the materials, shapes and colors into the graphic world and created another layer of the graphic language.
A simpler version yet unique, which will be easily used for Grip's future needs.🎨
You can see Grip's case study on our website
